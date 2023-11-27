Sung Hoon, Jang Seung Jo take on gritty roles as daredevils in Death’s Game new stills

Sung Hoon and Jang Seung Jo are all set to embrace daring roles in upcoming K-drama Death's Game. This series, adapted from the webtoon of the same name, unfolds the tale of a man granted multiple chances at life after confronting death. Park So Dam takes on the intriguing character of Death, assigning Choi Yi Jae (played by Seo In Guk) twelve cycles of life and death.

New stills starring Sung Hoon, Jang Seung Jo

In Death's Game Sung Hoon fully embodies his role as the daring extreme sports athlete, Song Jae Seob, by immersing himself in the character's adventurous lifestyle. Every weekend, he devoted time to visit the skydiving center, showing a remarkable commitment to his role. On the filming day, Sung Hoon took his dedication to new heights by participating in skydiving an astonishing 10 times. This not only showcased his passion for the character but also heightened anticipation for the gripping tale of life and death that Song Jae Seob will bring to the screen.

The recently unveiled stills depict Song Jae Seob in the midst of checking his equipment, wearing his skydiving suit, and exuding the aura of a seasoned professional athlete.

Jang Seung Jo steps into the role of Lee Ju Hoon, a proficient fixer for a secret organization, skilled in addressing client requests. Lee Ju Hoon will showcase dynamic motorcycle chase sequences set against various locations across the country, including bridges, shopping malls, elevators, and rooftops in Incheon, Ulsan, and Busan. With Jang Seung Jo's committed preparation, having obtained his motorcycle license prior to filming, he enhances expectations for the upcoming action scenes with his dedicated enthusiasm for the role.

In the latest stills, Lee Ju Hoon skillfully exhibits his driving talent as he effortlessly navigates a bustling crowd, showcasing his motorcycle handling abilities with ease.

More about Death’s Game

In addition to Seo In Guk and Park So Dam, the drama boasts a star-studded cast featuring talents such as Kim Ji Hoon, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang Hoon, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Jae Wook, Oh Jung Se, and more.

Seo In Guk portrays Choi Yi Jae, a character facing adversity and unemployment in the upcoming series. As the plot unfolds, Yi Jae experiences a low point, transitioning from a cheerful and hopeful outlook to profound unease and a loss of purpose. His contemplation of a drastic step leads to an unexpected encounter with Death. Frustrated by Yi Jae's indifference to life, Death chooses a unique method of retribution to teach him a valuable lesson.

Park So Dam portrays the character of Death in the series. Despite assuming the appearance of a human woman, her character transcends humanity. Depicted as a mysterious supernatural entity, Death passes judgment on the dead before they descend to hell. Her true nature remains unknowable—details such as her age, powers, and whether she is a deity or the embodiment of the devil are all shrouded in mystery.

The highly anticipated series Death’s Game is set to premiere on December 15th.

