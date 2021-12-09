Sung Joon starrer film ‘Mojito’ finally confirmed to release on THIS date after 4 years with new title

'The Magic', which will be released on December 14th, is a romantic comedy drama depicting an episode in which a third-generation chaebol, upbeat romantic comedy about a cash-poor chaebol heir with a fear of the night-time who, for some reason, sets up a bar that only operates during the day.

He meets a woman who is used to being broke and the two of them fall in love. Sung Joon, Im Ji Yeon, Baek Sung Hyun, and Kim Yoon Hye appear to attract attention. It was filmed in 2017 under the title of 'Mojito', and it is a work that has seen the light in about 4 years.

Sung Joon became best known for his leading roles in the television series ‘Flower Band’ (2012), ‘Can We Get Married?’ (2012), ‘I Need Romance 3’ (2014), ‘High Society’ (2015) and ‘Madame Antoine: The Love Therapist’ (2016). He also appeared in the films ‘Dangerously Excited’ (2012), ‘Horror Stories 2’ (2013), ‘Pluto’ (2013) and ‘The Villainess’ (2017).

Im Ji Yeon is a South Korean actress. After beginning her acting career in stage plays and short films, Im Ji Yeon made her feature debut in 2014 with a leading role in the erotic thriller ‘Obsessed’. Kim Yoon Hye starred in the TV dramas ‘Heartstrings, I Need a Fairy’ (also known as Sent from Heaven), and ‘My Cute Guys’. In 2013, she garnered positive reviews for her portrayal of a cold and aloof high school girl in romantic thriller ‘Steel Cold Winter’.

