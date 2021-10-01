Suniel Shetty to make his OTT debut with an action thriller opposite THIS actress?

Pandemic has given all of us a new way of entertainment right under the tip of our fingers and that is the OTT world. The previous year has proved that digital entertainment is the way to go forward and keeping this thought in mind, many big Bollywood actors have taken that plunge into the OTT world. The latest actor to join this list is Suniel Shetty. Looking at his fitness, it would be the best fit for the actor to be seen in an action series. Reportedly, the actor is all set to make his web debut with an action thriller titled Invisible Woman.

As per reports in Mid Day, Suniel Shetty will be joined by Esha Gupta in the series that will be helmed by director Rajesh M Selva. Suniel opened up about exploring this new foray of entertainment and making his debut into the OTT space. The actor revealed that he was waiting for a compelling story to make his debut. “Today, a web series must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist. The story of Invisible Woman immediately captured my attention,” says the senior actor, who believes that the thriller’s “unique” plot will grab eyeballs.

The web series is backed by Yoodlee Films and is expected to go on the floors in the next few days. It will be shot in Mumbai. Well, this project also marks the debut of the studio in the web foray.

