Sunil Grover says he tried to take up safe subjects post Tandav controversy: Nobody's sentiment should be hurt

Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav was subject to online criticism and trolling since its release. Now, actor Sunil Grover has spoken about how he tries to take up subjects that don't hurt people's sentiments.

Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav was subject to criticism and trolling since its release on January 15. The political web series was accused of hurting the religious sentiments of a section of people. Actor Sunil Grover played a supporting role in the series and months after the controversy, has talked about consistently making efforts to take up 'safer subjects'. The actor is all prepped to be seen in another web series, ZEE5’s Sunflower. In a recent interview, the star opened up about the same.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Sunil shared his thoughts on taking up projects that don’t hurt the sentiments of people. He said in Hindi, "I have tried my best to take up only safe subjects in my career. I personally feel that nobody's sentiments or beliefs should be hurt." He further explained that due to the impact of social media, people tend to react to things differently. He also added that he has ‘20 filters’ in his brain to make sure no one gets offended. The actor said that there is no control over how people react to things. “You can try, but you can't know how others will react,” he said.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav received backlash over a couple of scenes. During that time, social media was flooded with some people calling for a boycott. FIRs were also registered against the show’s cast. In an interview, Sunil, who embodied the role of an enforcer named Gurpal Chauhan, shared that the web series 'a work of fiction'.

