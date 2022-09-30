Sunmi and CHUNG HA recall the funny interaction when vacated a seat for BTS’ V at 2018 MAMA

In this week’s episode, it was flamboyance queen and hitmaker soloist CHUNG HA who was invited and it was just as chaotic as one would expect as the close friends talked about everything. While sitting on the floor and cracking open some snacks to chew on to, they reminisced about the many moments that strengthened their friendship.

Soloist Sunmi has taken over the program ‘Showterview’ as its new host and the show continues to be a favourite spot for fellow celebrities in the Korean entertainment industry to visit and have a good time with her. In the past, boy group ATEEZ, Hyolyn, Alexa as well as Single’s Inferno cast member as well as Sunmi’s backup dancer Cha Hyun Seung have made for meaningful guests.

From their first meet at their shared salon, to when they went viral because of their many funny moments. One of these incidents was when they sat beside each other in the artists section of the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards. As V returned to join the rest of the BTS members, there was not enough room for him and so he decided to grab a seat in front of them. Looking at this, CHUNG HA and Sunmi who were beside leader RM got up to offer their spot to V who gratefully accepted it.

The scene has since gone viral among the BTS ARMY who have been equally thankful for their kind gesture when K-pop idols are known to minimize their interaction to avoid rumors. The two were happy to receive praise from the fans of other artists. Check out their full discussion below.

