SUNMI announces first online concert 'Good Girl Gone Mad' to be held on THIS date

Miya-ne, the mystery is finally solved! Solo queen SUNMI will be hosting her first-ever online concert, "Good Girl Gone Mad" on October 30 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST) on Saturday. Tickets will be available starting on October 7 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST) via the Weverse Shop.

SUNMI released a charismatic solo poster to announce her first global concert in two years since her first world tour 'Warning' in 2019. Miya-ne around the world will have a chance to tune in from home to watch the performance queen's return, as well as a state-of-the-art viewing experience featuring XR technology. Her first world tour was held in 18 cities in three different continents, which is rare for a female solo singer.

You can check out the poster below:

Previously, SUNMI had released a cryptic teaser poster with "Good Girl Gone Mad" written on the image as she hid in its silhouette. We can also see a brief glimpse of SUNMI, looking gorgeous in the monochrome snap, putting emphasis on her visuals. Fans assumed that the talented singer was announcing a potential new comeback or release. However, an online concert is as much a piece of good news as a comeback. Fans can enjoy SUNMI's amazing music and performances from her previous album '1/6' and the gripping title track 'You Can't Sit With Us'. We cannot wait to watch SUNMI in all her glory! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

