SUNMI is back; Teaser image for summer comeback released

The singer will be back after 5 months since last release. Read details below.

Make way for the queen! The popular soloist is set to make her comeback with a new release coming out this August. On 19 July, at midnight KST, SUNMI shared a teaser image on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts, announcing her comeback. Details of the new single after the release of the album ‘Tail’ in February are still unknown.

Returning after 5 months since ‘Tail’, the first teaser image showed her dressed in a bubblegum pink top with soft-looking furry sleeves. SUNMI has 2 pink PRADA hair clips in her light brown hair. The multicoloured sleeves with dark blue ends complete her alluring look and keep fans excited for her upcoming release.

Two emojis, one on the top and one on the bottom of the release date are present. A similar motif of a face can be seen on the hair clips. The remains of a poster are in the background making the fans curious about the theme of the comeback. The whole look of the teaser has a diva feel to it, so could that be a hint for the song? We can only wait to find out.

SUNMI has multiple record-breaking hit songs under her belt. ‘Gashina’ took the country and eventually the world by storm with its fun beats and trendy dance moves. It stayed on national as well as international charts for a long time and had become a go-to choice for dance covers. ‘Siren’, ‘Lalalay’, ‘Noir’, ‘Pporappippam’ and so many more of her songs have made it to countless playlists. She is set to appear on the upcoming survival program, Mnet’s Girls Planet 999 as a K-pop Master alongside SNSD’s Tiffany Young.

SUNMI’s consistent streak of doling out promising comebacks has us excited for this one too!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think SUNMI’s next song will be like? Let us know below.

Credits :

Share your comment ×