SUNMI battles bloodied zombies with guns in new music video for ‘You can’t sit with us’

SUNMI takes on zombies and a lover in her new music video for ‘You can’t sit with us’. The video was dropped on 6 August as a part of her new album ‘1/6’ that came out on the same day. ‘You can’t sit with us’ is the title track for her third EP that the fans have been waiting for. A fierce and enigmatic side of SUNMI can be seen throughout the video.

Fast and high tensioned, the song begins with SUNMI sitting in her pink-coloured room, declining calls from a persistent lover who is asking for forgiveness. Through the telephone and a computer, the man insists on getting back on SUNMI’s good side. He eventually appears in front of her window with a placard reading ‘FORGIVE ME’ and angers SUNMI, driving her to throw a pot of flowers at the man.

SUNMI doesn’t want the man to keep pestering her as she says ‘You can’t sit with us’ and ‘I hate you’ to him, dancing around in stylish outfits that accentuate her beauty. Surrounded by her friends, SUNMI enters a music store where she encounters the blood-sucking zombies. Along with her squad, SUNMI takes out sparkly guns and shoots at the bloodied creatures among who, stands her lover with the telltale placard.

It’s all bullets, punches, and kicks till each one of the zombies is dead and only the lover remains SUNMI runs over to him as he bends down on one knee taking out a diamond ring for her. In a turn of events, SUNMI hugs him and the video ends with him sliding the ring across SUNMI’s finger.

Watch the video below.

