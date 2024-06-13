Sunmi becomes a Balloon in Love in new music video with soft summer vibes; Watch

Sunmi makes a dazzling return after eight months with her latest single Balloon in Love. Known for her distinctive style and emotive lyrics, Sunmi self-composed this track, which captures the essence of love with a touch of whimsy.

The accompanying music video, filmed in Croatia, adds a scenic backdrop to Sunmi's bold and intimate performance, promising a visual treat to complement her heartfelt music.

Sunmi drops Balloon in Love music video

On June 13, Sunmi delighted fans with her much-anticipated comeback, unveiling Balloon in Love after an eight-month hiatus since her last release, STRANGER, in October 2023. Known for her distinct musical style and emotive performances, Sunmi returns with a self-composed track that captures her signature blend of vulnerability and charm.

Balloon in Love is accompanied by a visually captivating music video shot on location in Croatia. The video features Sunmi in various intimate and bold scenes, set against the backdrop of a comfortable house, exuding soft summer vibes. The lyrics of the song reflect themes of love and passion, with lines like "Even if this balloon in love blows up, loving loving you" and "Sometimes you make me blow up, it hurts (I know, I know)," showcasing Sunmi's lyrical prowess and emotional depth.

Watch Sunmi’s Balloon in Love music video here;

Fans have eagerly embraced Sunmi's latest release, praising both the song's catchy melodies and its heartfelt lyrics.

More details about Sunmi’s latest activities

Sunmi, known for her dynamic career in the K-pop industry, continues to captivate audiences with her versatile talents as a singer, dancer, songwriter, and record producer. After gaining prominence as a member of Wonder Girls and subsequently establishing herself as a successful soloist, Sunmi's solo career has been marked by hit singles like Gashina, Heroine, and Siren, which showcase her unique musical style and expressive performances.

Most recently, Sunmi delighted fans with STRANGER, her digital single album released in October 2023, reaffirming her ability to consistently deliver compelling music that resonates deeply with listeners worldwide. As Sunmi explores new musical territories and expands her global reach, her influence in the K-pop scene remains undeniable, solidifying her status as a prominent artist in the industry.

