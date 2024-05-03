Sunmi confirms comeback in June; films music video in Croatia for upcoming song

Sunmi, a popular soloist and former Wonder Girls member is gearing up to make her highly-anticipated comeback. Recently, she has confirmed the release of her new music in June. As fans await to witness her reclaim dominance in the realm of K-pop, the singer has spilled the beans on some exciting details.

Sunmi confirms releasing new music in June

According to Korean media coverage on May 3, Sunmi’s agency ABYSS COMPANY stated that the singer is scheduled to release a brand-new song in June.

Though the exact date hasn’t been revealed, the agency additionally said that the upcoming song has been composed by the singer herself, hence fans can look forward to receiving a better materialization of Sunmi’s inner sensibility.

On that day, according to the agency’s statement conveyed by Star News, The Gashina singer is currently filming for the music video of her upcoming song at an exciting location in Croatia.

This upcoming release will mark her return to music in 8 months after unveiling her last song. On October 17, 2023, she dropped her last digital single STRANGER, accompanied by an exhilarating music video, that was lauded by the fans.

With this latest update, there’s a lot of expectation from the hitmaker, while excitement builds up to see her in a new light through this upcoming song.

Who is Sunmi?

Lee Sunmi, better known as Sunmi is a K-pop sensation, who made her debut in 2007 with the trendsetter girl group Wonder Girls and continued as a member till 2010. She was also the bandmate of another renowned K-pop soloist HyunA.

In 2013, the Tail singer returned to music, making a successful solo debut. On August 26 of the same year, she released her first solo 24 Hours, the lead single of her debut EP Full Moon, which was released in 2014.

The song claimed astounding rankings on both domestic and international music charts, hinting towards the bright career the singer had forthcoming.

In 2015, when Wonder Girls returned from hiatus, she also rejoined the group, briefly pursuing activities under JYP Entertainment, till the disbandment in 2017.

Over the course of her active and impressive solo career, the singer produced a bunch of smash-hit songs like Gashina, STRANGER, Tail, Heroine, Siren, and more, which contributed subsequently to her surging global fame.

