SUNMI dazzles fans in the new concept photos for upcoming single ‘Oh Sorry Ya’

On March 6, SUNMI revealed new concept photos for the upcoming collaborative single with Spotify and she looks absolutely gorgeous in them! Dressed in a shimmery dress, heels and glittery makeup! The new track ‘Oh Sorry Ya’ will be released on March 2.

SUNMI is a South Korean singer, dancer and songwriter. She debuted in 2007 as a member of South Korean girl group Wonder Girls and left the group in 2010 to pursue her studies. After a three-year hiatus, SUNMI resumed her career as a soloist with her 2013 debut extended play, ‘Full Moon’, spawning the number two singles ‘24 Hours’ and ‘Full Moon’ on the national Gaon Digital Chart.

In 2015, SUNMI was announced to be resuming promotion with the Wonder Girls and remained with the group until their disbandment in 2017. She subsequently left JYP Entertainment and joined Makeus Entertainment (now known as Abyss Company), releasing the hit single ‘Gashina’. Her second extended play, Warning, was released in 2018 and produced two other hit singles: ‘Heroine’ and ‘Siren’.

SUNMI is known in the K-pop industry to have created her own musical style called ‘SUNMI-pop’. It maintains K-pop's core influences such as pop, disco, rock, traditional Korean music plus retro and city pop elements mixed with SUNMI's own defined music identity.

The concept of ‘SUNMI-pop’ was first mentioned by SUNMI herself on ‘You Hee-yeol's Sketchbook’ at the start of 2018. Later in the year, in an interview for 1TheK's YouTube channel published in September 2018, she revealed that her personal goal was to create her own music style named after herself.

ALSO READ: fromis_9 to halt promotional activities after members Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri contracted COVID-19

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.