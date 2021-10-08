SUNMI drops surprise teaser of new single 'Go Or Stop?' set to release on THIS date

SUNMI has made a surprise announcement for a new single! On October 8, SUNMI revealed a teaser image announcing her new digital single 'Go or Stop?'.The song is set to be released on October 11 at noon KST (8:30 am IST).

A lot cannot be deciphered with the first reveal, but the debut teaser poster for 'Go Or Stop' can be best described as a futuristic themed poster, almost like the popular Hollywood action film franchise 'The Matrix'! The electric green colours look terrific, giving the highly-anticipated a cool feel! The green colour forms the letter "S" in the middle of the poster, denoting a new chapter in SUNMI's artistry!

You can check out the teaser below:

Meanwhile, Solo queen SUNMI Solo queen SUNMI will be hosting her first-ever online concert, "Good Girl Gone Mad" on October 30 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST) on Saturday. Tickets will be available starting on October 7 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST) via the Weverse Shop. SUNMI released a charismatic solo poster to announce her first global concert in two years since her first world tour 'Warning' in 2019. Miya-ne around the world will have a chance to tune in from home to watch the performance queen's return, as well as a state-of-the-art viewing experience featuring XR technology. Her first world tour was held in 18 cities in three different continents, which is rare for a female solo singer.

Fans can enjoy SUNMI's amazing music and performances from her previous album '1/6' and the gripping title track 'You Can't Sit With Us'. SUNMI might even perform her new single 'Go Or Stop?' Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

