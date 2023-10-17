SUNMI embraces her strange personality in new music video for STRANGER; Watch

SUNMI releases the hotly anticipated music video for her new single STRANGER. Previously the news of her comeback single was shared by her agency Abyss Company and a teaser image was also revealed. The K-pop soloist is known for producing hit songs like Tail, Heart Burn and more. SUNMI made her K-pop industry debut with the group Wonder Girls in 2017.

SUNMI releases STRANGER music video

The new music video for SUNMI's comeback track STRANGER just dropped. The Gashina singer has been credited as the producer, composer, and lyricist for her new track STRANGER. The music video opens up with SUNMI calling out Mr. Stranger and indicating an urge to know him. The music changes when SUNMI starts singing the song.

This change is reflected thrice giving listeners a variety in her music and a different range of emotions throughout the song. She encounters different personas of hers that lie within. The whole music video is a treat to her fans and reflects quite the taste SUNMI has as an artist.

Her empowering vocals in the song give another dimension to her comeback track STRANGER. The choreography in STRANGER has been given by dancers from dance groups like Team Aura, TEAM SAME, and LACHICA. Watch the music video for STRANGER by SUNMI below:

SUNMI's hotly anticipated comeback

SUNMI previously confirmed the release of her new comeback single called STRANGER by dropping its first teaser image. Further, her new company Abyss Company stated that the singer had completed the filming for STRANGER's music video and was in the final stages of preparation. SUNMI will be returning back after one year and four months since her last release in June 2022.

Previously the highlight medley and short film of the music video, reflecting the concept of her upcoming song STRANGER were out. SUNMI has given some amazing songs like You Can't Sit with Us, Noir, Lalalay, and more. She made her solo debut in 2013 by releasing an album called Full Moon with songs like 24 Hours and Full Moon.

