Sunmi to guest on Red Velvet member Seulgi's show 'Seulgi.zip' on THIS date

Sunmi fans, we have some good news for you. On August 6, Naver NOW announced that the gorgeous and talented Sunmi will be guesting on Red Velvet Seulgi's Naver NOW show 'Seulgi.zip' on Tuesday, August 10 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST). 'Seulgi.zip' shared a teaser photo featuring Sunmi and tweeted that the show's host Seulgi is excited to have Sunmi as a guest star on the show and really admires the one and only 'solo queen'!

Sunmi made a comeback today with the gripping track 'You Can't Sit With Us', the title track of her ‘1/6’ that came out on the same day. Sunmi greets viewers with a fierce and enigmatic side of hers, that will certainly leave fans impressed. Also, Sunmi will be making an appearance in the Mnet survival program 'Girls Planet 999' which stars female contestants from Korea, China, and Japan who nurture dreams of being K-pop idols! Sunmi will be taking on the role of 'K-Pop Master' alongside Girls' Generation's Tiffany. Actor Yeo Jin Goo has been roped in to host the show.

Also, Seulgi is busy with the preparations of Red Velvet's much-anticipated comeback on August 16 with their new album 'Queendom'. The new album is like a present for their fandom, RedVeluvs and will showcase their stunning musical duality!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SUNMI battles bloodied zombies with guns in new music video for ‘You can’t sit with us’

Are you excited to watch Seulgi x Sunmi interaction? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.