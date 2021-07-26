SUNMI oozes charm and confidence in her newly released teaser photos and tracklist

The tracklist and title song of singer SUNMI's third mini-album '1/6’ was released. According to the "1/6" tracklist released on SUNMI 's official Twitter account at midnight on July 26, a total of 6 songs in the album along with the title track "You Can't Sit With Us." This song, which was produced by several global lyricists, was written by SUNMI herself. Like her previous works, SUNMI wrote all the songs on the mini-album herself which are "1/6," “Sunny”, "Call," "Narcissism" and "Borderline,". The titles alone give off a feeling of confidence and arrogance, which will show a new side of SUNMI to her fans.

Her last comeback, Tail, was an instant hit with the noir and fantasy mixed concept along with her amazing ‘cat-like’ dance to indicate her rebirth as a black cat to take revenge on the person who killed her. The retro synths and pumping instrumental were really appreciated by her fans and non-fans alike.

SUNMI is considered a veteran artist in the industry as she debuted at the tender age of 16 in 2007 with ‘Wonder Girls’ which was also known as the ‘Nation’s Girl Group’. Only a year after its debut, Wonder Girls received national and international acclaim for its retro-inspired hits “So Hot” and “Nobody,” cementing the group as one of the most notable in K-pop. In 2013, SUNMI started her solo career at JYP with her hit debut song “24 Hours,” a hypnotic single about 24 hours not being enough time to spend intimately with a partner. After Wonder Girls disbanded in early 2017, SUNMI signed with MAKEUS Entertainment and released a debut single titled “Gashina.”, which was an absolute smash hit and to this day, remains as her most popular song.

She has since released 5 singles and her first EP ‘Warning’ in 2017 itself. SUNMI, without a doubt, is one of the most popular solo artists in K-pop. She is the only female K-pop soloist apart from Jennie to have a song streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify.

Known for her explosive comebacks, we cannot wait to see her use her magic on screen soon!

