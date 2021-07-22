SUNMI paints a pretty picture in new teaser photos for upcoming summer comeback '1/6'

The queen is coming back! SUNMI is the latest artist to join the 'August comeback bandwagon' and we aren't complaining one bit! Last week, SUNMI's agency ABYSS Company confirmed that the 'Gashina' hitmaker was prepping for the release of her third mini-album '1/6'. This will be SUNMI's first comeback in six months since the release of her single album 'Tail,' which was released in February.

SUNMI released the first set of concept photos for her third mini-album '1/6'. Dressed in neon pop-candy colours with stuffed teddy bears for company, SUNMI paints a pretty picture in the new concept photos, almost looking like an adorable doll! She stares into the camera, her expressions ranging from alluring to gentle, alluding to her immense range as an artist! '1/6' will release on August 6 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

You can check out SUNMI's teaser photos for '1/6' below:

Meanwhile, the talented songstress will be making an appearance in the Mnet survival program 'Girls Planet 999' which stars female contestants from Korea, China, and Japan who nurture dreams of being K-pop idols! SUNMI will be taking on the role of 'K-Pop Master' alongside Girls' Generation's Tiffany. Actor Yeo Jin Goo has been roped in to host the show. More of SUNMI, yes, please!

