SUNMI to replace Jessi as MC for popular web variety show ‘Showterview’; To be released in late July

According to a broadcast official on June 24, SUNMI was selected as the new MC for 'Showterview’ which is an interview-type program in which the most trending person/people in the industry appears as a guest.

Starting in June 2020, singer Jessi has played a big role in raising the awareness of her program, starting with her name-bearing 'Jessi's Showterview’. After her debut with 'Jessi's Showterview', Jessi, who served as her first solo MC, rose to stardom by performing in various entertainment shows.

'Jessi's Showterview', whose last episode was released on April 29, featured 155 guests, starting with Kim Young Cheol in the first episode and ending with PSY in episode 95. At the end of the last episode, Jessi said, “I wanted to treat guests comfortably and differently during the interview. It feels good to have done it. I learned a lot from 'Showterview'. I want to come back when I get stronger and brighter.”

What led to the success of 'Showterview' was MC Jessie's unique bold and unstoppable process. Various corners were presented, and in particular, the 'global interview' corner where guests spoke in English drew a response from overseas viewers. Sunmi, who has inherited the baton, has us interested in what kind of concept 'Showterview' will be created. SUNMI has previously challenged herself as the sole MC for the 2020 SBS variety show 'Sunmi's Video Shop'.

Meanwhile, SUNMI finished the first filming of 'Showterview' on June 23, and the filming for this day is scheduled to be released at the end of July.

