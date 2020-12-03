Sunmi responds to Sing Again controversy; Says ‘I wonder what right I have to judge and evaluate people’

Sunmi recently opened up and addressed the controversy surrounding her position as a judge on Sing Again, scroll down to see what she said.

Sunmi recently responded to the controversy about her judge position on Sing Again. On December 3, Sunmi expressed on her Instagram story, "I know that it's a very heavy and difficult position. I feel it every filming. I wonder what right I have to judge and evaluate people. I'm always careful. Everyone's walked different paths, and what they want to say as well as their thoughts are all different."

She continued, "I just want to share the feelings that each participant has prepared with all their heart. I'll try harder and do better." Sunmi is currently appearing as a judge on JTBC's Sing Again, but some netizens have criticized her competence as a judge.

If you missed it, back in November, the junior judges on Sing Again shared their thoughts about taking on their roles as well as key points to look out for in the show! Sing Again is a “rebooting” audition program that will give unknown or forgotten singers another chance to take the stage and show their skills in front of the public. It’s helmed by the producers of Sugar Man, and it will be hosted by Lee Seung Gi. The dream team of judges includes the senior panel Yoo Hee Yeol, Lee Sun Hee, Jeon In Kwon, and Kim Ea Na and the junior panel Song Mino of WINNER, Kyuhyun of Super Junior, Sunmi, and Lee Hae Ri of Davichi.

Sunmi said via Soompi, “It’s an honour that my name is included in the lineup of this powerful group of judges” and vowed to do her best. Lee Hae Ri said, “This is my first time judging auditions, so I’m very excited and nervous. I’ll feel a sense of responsibility as I take on the role.”

ALSO READ: IU to Sunmi: 7 Kpop female soloists with the best feminist anthems

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×