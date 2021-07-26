Sunmi reveals tracklist for her upcoming album 1/6

Are you ready to witness yet another superhit comeback? Because Sunmi is all set to take our hearts away and sweep the charts with her upcoming album 1/6. Prior to the release of her third mini-album on 6 August, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), the well-known singer dropped a list of all the six tracks on the album on her official Twitter account. The title track for the album is ‘You Can’t Sit With Us’.

Here’s the tracklist for the album-

The soloist announced her comeback with a teaser image on her Twitter and Instagram handles on 19 July. She will be making a comeback five months after the release of her latest project ‘Tail’, a song that has garnered over 33 Million views on YouTube already!

Apart from the teaser images, the twenty-nine-year-old singer posted pictures of herself wearing a pink dress looking gorgeous as ever, with bubbles adding to the aesthetics of the photograph. The caption was only emoticons, hinting about the intriguing name of the title track on July 23.

The singer is well-known for her most famous single ‘Gashina’, a song that not only did great in South Korea but also garnered a lot of attention Internationally. She has also released several other mind-blowing songs like ‘Siren’, ‘Pporappippam’ and ‘Lalalay’ to name a few.

Fans can’t help but wonder what these upcoming tracks, which are written by the queen herself, have in store for the music industry as Sunmi never fails to impress everyone with her artistry.

