Sunmi’s iconic style is defined by THESE 4 trends; Here’s what we learnt

Singer former Wonder Girls alum and a fashion star on the rise–Sunmi does it all with such ease! After making her debut in 2007 with the band Wonder Girls, the idol had to exit in 2010 to focus on her studies. But since 2007, the star never took a break from being a fashion icon. Be it off duty glam or subtle sophisticated looks, Sunmi’s style speaks for itself. Today, we’re looking back at a few trends inspired by the idol. Scroll down for the full list!

Ballet flats are made so simple that they were deemed basic, and we're all sorry because they are actually super cool and feel fresh! You can always count on what was uncool to come right back around again! We’re particularly enamoured with the glove-like look of the shoe.

While neutrals are great but this season, we’re shifting all our focus on pieces that revolve around vibrant hues. We saw big splashes of colours in Sunmi’s wardrobe this season and an even bigger commitment to bright clothes and accessories than any specific shade.

We all know and love the midi skirt, but the good ol' maxi skirt will be entering the spotlight in an even greater way this year. Whether in the form of an actual skirt or a dress, it-girls like Sunmi set the trend for gorgeous silhouettes that hit closer to the ankles.

2022 will be the year of platform heels. Lifted soles were a big theme on this season’s international fashion runways, and if the celebrity endorsement of Sunmi is any indication, this is a shoe trend that's about to really take off.

