SUNMI’s ‘You Can’t Sit With Us’ garners a huge feat within a week of its release? Find Out

As of August 13, SUNMI’s latest MV ‘You can’t sit with us’ gained 40 million hits within a week of its release. The MV was released back on August 6th. This is her fastest MV to reach 40 million views. It already surpassed her previous MV for 'Tail,' which was released back in February and is currently sitting around 34 million views.

SUNMI takes on zombies and a lover in her new music video for ‘You can’t sit with us’. The video was dropped on 6 August as a part of her new album ‘1/6’ that came out on the same day. ‘You can’t sit with us’ is the title track for her third EP that the fans have been waiting for. A fierce and enigmatic side of SUNMI can be seen throughout the video. ‘1/6’ contains other songs like ‘1/6,’ ‘Sunny’, ‘Call,’ ‘Narcissism’ and ‘Borderline’.

Her last comeback, Tail, was an instant hit with the noir and fantasy mixed concept along with her amazing ‘cat-like’ dance to indicate her rebirth as a black cat to take revenge on the person who killed her. The retro synths and pumping instrumental were really appreciated by her fans and non-fans alike.

SUNMI is considered a veteran artist in the industry as she debuted at the tender age of 16 in 2007 with ‘Wonder Girls’ which was also known as the ‘Nation’s Girl Group’. Only a year after its debut, Wonder Girls received national and international acclaim for its retro-inspired hits “So Hot” and “Nobody,” cementing the group as one of the most notable in K-pop. In 2013, SUNMI started her solo career at JYP with her hit debut song “24 Hours,” a hypnotic single about 24 hours not being enough time to spend intimately with a partner. After Wonder Girls disbanded in early 2017, SUNMI signed with MAKEUS Entertainment and released a debut single titled “Gashina.”, which was an absolute smash hit and to this day, remains as her most popular song.

ALSO READ: Sunmi to guest on Red Velvet member Seulgi's show 'Seulgi.zip' on THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of her latest EP? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.