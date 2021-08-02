SUNMI takes on a ‘zombie killing mission’ in the new MV teaser for ‘You can’t sit with us’

Sunmi, who is making a comeback with the mini-album '1/6' on August 6, is raising expectations for the new song by showing a music video teaser with a twist. At 8:30 am on August 2, the music video teaser for the new song 'YOU CAN'T SIT WITH US' was released on SUNMI’s official YouTube channel as well as other social media sites, like a movie trailer. The teaser begins when Sunmi, who was choosing a DVD with her friends at the DVD shop, is startled by something and screams. Then, the appearance of Sunmi fighting a gunfight with the zombies surrounding them with her friends surprised the viewers, making them curious about the theme of the song.

At the same time, the cheerful melody of the title song 'YOU CAN'T SIT WITH US', which appears in the second half of the teaser, captures the charm of 'Sunmi Pop' that goes well with the warm summer feel. Sunmi's third mini-album '1/6', which will be released on August 6, includes the title song 'YOU CAN'T SIT WITH US', 'SUNNY', '1/6', 'Call', 'Narcissism', 'Borderline', etc. are included in a total of 6 songs, and Sunmi wrote the lyrics for all the songs on the album and participated as a composer on 4 songs, filling it with 'Sunmi Pop', which contains Sunmi's unique music composition.

The music video for Sunmi's new album '1/6' and the title song 'YOU CAN'T SIT WITH US' will be released at 2:30 pm IST on August 6th. In addition, at 3:30 pm IST on the same day, a special comeback show combining Metaverse and XR will be presented through '#OUTNOW Unlimited'.

