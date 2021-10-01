Sunmi teases a potential future release with a cryptic "Good Girl Gone Mad" poster

Miya-ne, we have some good news for you. Sunmi might be making a comeback soon! Yes, you read it right. On October 1, Sunmi teased a cryptic teaser poster with "Good Girl Gone Mad" written on the image as she hid in its silhouette. We can also see a brief glimpse of Sunmi, looking gorgeous in the monochrome snap, putting emphasis on her visuals.

You can check out the teaser below:

Sunmi made a terrific comeback with the gripping track 'You Can't Sit With Us', the title track of her album ‘1/6’ that came out on the same day. Sunmi greeted her fans with a fierce and enigmatic release that garnered an amazing response as the 'You Can't Sit With Us' gained 40 million hits within a week of its release. This is her fastest music video to reach 40 million views. Not just that, Sunmi took on the role of 'K-Pop Master' on the Mnet survival program 'Girls Planet 999' alongside Girls' Generation's Tiffany. 'Girls Planet 999' is a survival show where female contestants from South Korea, China, and Japan nurture dreams of being K-pop idols!

Sunmi is considered a veteran artist in the industry as she debuted at the tender age of 16 in 2007 with Wonder Girls who were also known as the "Nation’s Girl Group". In 2013, Sunmi started her solo career at JYP Entertainment with her hit debut song '24 Hours'. After Wonder Girls disbanded in early 2017, Sunmi signed with ABYSS COMPANY and released a debut single titled 'Gashina', which was an absolute smash hit and to this day, remains her most popular song.

