SUNMI unveils hotly anticipated single STRANGER release date with teaser image

SUNMI is making a comeback with new music. She will be dropping a new digital single called STRANGER in October. The K-pop soloist known for songs like Gashina, Heart Burn, Tail, and more will be releasing the new digital single along with a music video. SUNMI’s agency Abyss Company announced the same. SUNMI made her debut in the music industry in 2007 with the K-pop group Wonder Girls.

SUNMI will release new single STRANGER

SUNMI confirmed the comeback date for her next digital single. She will be releasing STRANGERS on October 17 at 6 PM KST. The Gashina singer also shared a teaser image for her new digital single. Previously, SUNMI's agency Abyss Company shared, "SUNMI is preparing for her comeback with the goal of releasing it in October." SUNMI completed the filming of her STRANGER's music video and is in the final stages of preparation for the release. This will be SUNMI's new music release after one year and four months when she released Heart Burn in June 2022. There is growing interest and anticipation in what kind of music will SUNMI come up with after a long break.

SUNMI as a soloist

SUNMI whose full name is Lee Sun Mi is a singer, dancer, songwriter, and record producer from South Korea. She made her K-pop industry debut in 2007 with the group Wonder Girls. She left the group in 2010 but resumed group activities from 2015 to 2017 until the group disbanded. SUNMI made her debut as a soloist in 2013 with an EP called Full Moon with two singles 24 Hours and Full Moon. After joining Abyss Company, her current agency, the soloist has released hit singles like Gashina, Noir, Lalalay, You Can't Sit with Us, and more. Her last release was a single called Heart Burn in June 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'How do you like a younger guy?': When CRAVITY's Hyeongjun woo-d SUNMI with his charms