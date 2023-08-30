Sunny Deol on his complicated relationship with Esha Deol; talks about Dharmendra’s on-screen kiss in RRKPK

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the massive success of his period action-drama film Gadar 2. He’s also out and about promoting the movie with his family. Recently, the Deol clan gathered at a movie screening of the blockbuster hit organized by Sunny and Bobby’s step-sister Esha Deol. The siblings were clicked together by the paparazzi.

The moment the visuals went viral, people started talking about the complicated relationship Sunny shares with Esha.

Sunny talks about his relationship with Esha

Sunny was recently in an interview with Zoom where she spoke about his struggling days, the love that his film is getting around the globe and his family dynamics. When asked about being spotted with Esha after so long during the screening of Gadar 2, the actor said, “Obviously, I’ve gone through lots of pain and agony beforehand, I’ve gone through a lot of processes but as I always say happiness can come and you won't even know what pain and agony was. It just takes over you and you just forget all those things.”

Sunny further said that there comes a point in life where you don’t want to be wrong but things start going wrong. “Years back we all used to think life is going to be a certain way. But when you start into your life, things change and then you’ve to adapt yourself to that. That’s why we say, films are fairy tales, life is not so. We want life to be like films but still, the beauty is in life itself where we accept it the way it is and not regret it, don’t hate it, let go of that negative energy and accept it.”

He further shared that sometimes the media starts talking about a relationship and it keeps getting dirtier which should not happen. However, now, all’s well between him and Esha.

Sunny talks about his dad’s on-screen kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Among all things, Dharmendra’s kissing scene in the film with Shabana Azmi grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Reacting to it, Sunny said, “People ask me and I said my dad can do anything and get away with it because that’s my dad.”

Sunny's work front

After the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny is currently shooting for Baap and Soorya. However, he did say that he will be back with Gadar 3 soon.

