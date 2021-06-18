Sunny Hinduja on Milind’s journey in The Family Man 2: The love I’ve received has overtaken all that sadness

Sunny Hinduja spoke about his take on the fate of Milind’s character and working with Manoj Bajpayee. Scroll further to know what he said.

Sunny Hinduja has been delivering one great performance after the other in back-to-back popular shows namely ‘TVF Aspirants’ and ‘The Family Man 2’. He played the character of a UPSC aspirant from a humble background called Sandeep Bhaiya in ‘Aspirants’ and absolutely won over the audience with his emotionality. In Family Man, he plays a hard-headed officer called Milind who is disappointed within himself about not being able to accomplish the mission that was shown in season one but gears up to serve the nation once again in season 2. In a chat with Indian Express, he spoke about the death of his character and working with Manoj Bajpayee.

Giving his response on Milind’s fate, Sunny spoke about feeling sad and said, “Yes I did initially. But his death was an important thing for the plot. The love I’ve received has overtaken all that sadness. They’ve dealt with Milind’s character very sensitively. I think if a character needs to die in a show, he should get a hero’s death like Milind.” Being in the industry for over a decade, Sunny has participated in several projects like Pinky Memsaab, Long Live Brij Mohan, Valentine’s Night, Home, Bhaukaal, Rasbhari, Jamun, Mum Bhai, and more.

Manoj Bajpayee is certainly the star of the show and Sunny shared his experience about working with him for the first time. “He texted me recently lauding my work. He’s taught all of us so much. He’s the real family man and he’s made us his family. He taught me not take oneself seriously, but the craft. So if you think my performance is good, I’ll credit him for teaching me so many things.”

Credits :Indian Express

