Super Junior announce comeback after 18 months; new single Show Time to release on June 11; Details

Super Junior has announced their comeback after 18 months with a new single titled Show Time, set to release on June 11. This marks their first release since December 2022.

Super Junior to return with Show Time

Super Juinor's label, SM Entertainment has described Show Time as a vibrant funk-pop song that kicks off with a powerful brass sound and features impactful vocals. The track's groovy rhythm and distinctive guitar sounds are crafted to highlight Super Junior's signature fun showmanship, promising an energetic and entertaining listening experience for fans.

The announcement has generated significant excitement among fans, eager to see what the veteran K-pop group has in store with their latest musical endeavor. As the release date approaches, anticipation for Show Time builds, and fans are eager to celebrate Super Junior's return to the music scene.

More details about Super Junior and their latest activities

Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, is a K-pop boy group formed by SM Entertainment in 2005. The group originally consisted of 12 members, but now features Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun.

They gained international fame with their 2009 hit single Sorry, Sorry, which solidified their status as K-pop icons and earned them the title King of the Hallyu Wave. Super Junior is known for their versatility, having branched out into various sub-groups targeting different music markets and pursuing individual careers in hosting, acting, and presenting.

Their multi-faceted approach has influenced fellow K-pop groups to develop diverse skills beyond music.

Meanwhile, Super Junior is also gearing up for their highly anticipated concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on June 22 and 23, marking the start of their exciting SUPER SHOW SPIN-OFF: Halftime tour.

