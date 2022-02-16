SUPER JUNIOR announces comeback with ‘The Road : Winter for Spring’ on THIS date

After teasing the release of the group’s special single album through a behind the scenes image shared via their social media handles on February 14, SUPER JUNIOR has dropped more details about the upcoming release! Titled ‘The Road : Winter for Spring’, the group’s special single album will be dropping on February 28 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

SUPER JUNIOR has also dropped an image teaser to go along with the update! The photo shows the members posing with what looks like lyrics printed on soft, cream-coloured sheets draped behind them and flowing all the way to floor, reaching the camera. The new image teaser is the front-facing photo of the spoiler photo that SUPER JUNIOR had previously shared along with the caption ‘SUPER JUNIOR Special Single Album Coming Soon’.

Check out the image teaser for ‘The Road : Winter for Spring’, below:

The upcoming special single is a group song with SUPER JUNIOR’s Siwon, Leeteuk, Ryeowook, Donghae, Heechul, Yesung, Kyuhyun, Eunhyuk, and Shindong. ‘The Road : Winter for Spring’ is set to follow SUPER JUNIOR’s regular 10th album ‘The Renaissance’, released last year in March.

Also known as SJ or SuJu, SUPER JUNIOR debuted in November 2005 with the single ‘Twins (Knock Out)’. The group received international recognition following their best-selling single ‘Sorry, Sorry’ in 2009, which was the title song of SUPER JUNIOR’s most critically successful album, ‘Sorry, Sorry’. The group’s popularity and successes with all the members branching out into hosting, presenting, and acting have cemented them as all-around entertainers.

Stay tuned for more updates about SUPER JUNIOR’s upcoming release!

