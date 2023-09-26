Super Junior announces special fan meeting 'It's 8lue' for group's 18th anniversary; details inside

2nd Generation K-pop boy group Super Junior will soon mark their 18th debut anniversary. On this special occasion, the group has announced a fan meeting named SUPER JUNIOR 18TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EVENT- 1t’s 8lue. Fans are excited to celebrate this milestone with Super Junior. Read on to know all the details about the fan meeting event.

Super Junior announced a fan meeting for the 18th Anniversary

On September 26, SUPER JUNIOR surprised fans with a piece of exciting news. On the group’s official social media account, the agency released the poster revealing the upcoming fan meeting event Super Junior will hold. To commemorate their 18th debut anniversary, the Sorry, Sorry singers have decided to hold a fan meeting in November. The fan meeting event is named 1t’s 8lue, as they will mark their 18th year as a group together. The event is scheduled to be held at Kyung Hee University’s GRAND PEACE PALACE on November 4 in two different sessions. The first session will commence at 2 PM (KST) and the second will start at 7 PM (KST). The tickets for the show will first go live for the fan club members on October 18 meanwhile, the general ticket sale will go live on October 20. Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Choi Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun will come together for this fan meeting event. Other details regarding the fan meeting are available on the Weverse app.

Super Junior's recent activities

Previously on September 12, Super Junior became one of the 13 artists under SM Entertainment to join the online fan community app Weverse. Marking their 18th year under SM Entertainment Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Kyuhyun decided not to renew their contracts, but the other members who are still with SM Entertainment. Although the three departed from the agency, they are still active members of Super Junior and plan to be so in the future as well. On August 7, the maknae of the group, Kyuhyun decided to sign an exclusive contract with agency Antenna which is home to Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and many other artists. Donghae and Eunhyuk set up their own company called ODE Entertainment on September 1. Known to be close friends for such a long time they established the agency and plan to promote their popular duo D&E.

