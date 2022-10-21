Super Junior, BIGBANG, Wonder Girls and more: 5 best 2nd Gen K-Pop groups to listen to

The 2nd Generation of K-Pop was full of EDM, bubblegum pop, straight side-swept bangs, tight jeans, bling tops, hats and much more. Musically, many groups began so many new things that are followed by groups even today :-

Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, is a South Korean boy band formed by Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment in 2005. They are also dubbed by the media as the ‘King of Hallyu Wave’ due to their prominent contributions in the Korean Wave. Super Junior currently consists of 10 members, consisting of leader Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Originally a 12-piece group before the addition of Kyuhyun in 2006, Han Geng, Kibum and Kangin departed the band in 2011, 2015 and 2019, respectively. Super Junior launched into international recognition following the release of their best-selling single ‘Sorry, Sorry’ in 2009, the title song of their most critically successful album, ‘Sorry, Sorry’. Over the years, they have been divided into smaller groups, simultaneously targeting different music industries and audiences. The members have also individually branched out into hosting, presenting and acting. Their successes and popularity as all-rounded entertainers have led other Korean entertainment managements to also begin training their music groups in other aspects of the entertainment industry.

They are one of the longest running K-Pop groups, Super Junior was the best-selling K-pop artist for four years in a row. The group has earned thirteen music awards from the Mnet Asian Music Awards, nineteen from the Golden Disc Awards, and are the second singing group to win Favorite Artist Korea at the 2008 MTV Asia Awards after jtL in 2003.

2. BIGBANG

BIGBANG is a South Korean boy band formed by YG Entertainment. The group consists of four members: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. Originally a five-piece band, Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019. Dubbed the ‘Kings of K-pop’, they helped spread the Korean Wave internationally and are considered one of the most influential acts in K-pop. They are known for their trendsetting musical experimentation, self-production, and stage presence. Although their debut album, ‘Bigbang Vol.1’ (2006), was released to lukewarm reception, greater success followed with a string of hit singles: ‘Lies’, which topped Korean music charts for a record-breaking six consecutive weeks and won Song of the Year at the 2007 Mnet Km Music Festival and the 2008 Seoul Music Awards; ‘Last Farewell’, ‘Haru Haru’, and ‘Sunset Glow’. They also won Artist of the Year at the 2008 Mnet Korean Music Festival.

They were the first to introduce a lightstick to their fans, beginning a long line of groups creating different versions of lightsticks. The group’s leader, G-Dragon had designed the lightstick for their fans, essentially beginning a new trend!

3. INFINITE

INFINITE is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010 by Woollim Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Sungkyu, Dongwoo, Woohyun, Sungyeol, L and Sungjong. Originally a seven-piece group, Hoya departed from the group on August 30, 2017. INFINITE debuted in June 2010 with their EP First Invasion. In 2012, the single ‘The Chaser’ was named Billboard's third best K-pop song of the 2010s decade and was included in Rolling Stone's list of 75 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time in 2020. Billboard subsequently launched their K-pop column ‘K-Town’ with INFINITE in January 2013. In March of that year, Infinite's fourth EP New Challenge sold over 160,000 copies in South Korea alone, making it among the best-selling albums of 2013, with the single ‘Man in Love’ also experiencing success. Shortly after this, INFINITE became the first Korean artist to obtain permission to film at Universal Studios Hollywood for their second single album ‘Destiny’. In 2014, INFINITE became the first Korean act to top Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart. INFINITE are known for their highly synchronized dancing and choreography as well as their live vocals.

4. Girls Generation

Girls' Generation is composed of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. Originally a nine-piece ensemble, Jessica departed from the group in September 2014. Among the prominent South Korean figures and most popular K-pop groups worldwide, Girls' Generation has earned numerous accolades and the honorific nickname ‘The Nation's Girl Group’ in their home country. Girls' Generation debuted on August 5, 2007, with the single ‘Into the New World’ from their eponymous Korean album. The group rose to fame in 2009 with the single ‘Gee’, which claimed the top spot on KBS's Music Bank for a record-breaking nine consecutive weeks and was Melon's most popular song of the 2000s decade. The group cemented their popularity in Asia with follow-up singles ‘Genie’, ‘Oh!’, and ‘Run Devil Run’, which were released between mid-2009 and early 2010. Their second Korean studio album, ‘Oh!’ (2010), won the Golden Disc award for Album of the Year (Disk Daesang), making the group the first and only female act to win the Album Daesang.

5. Wonder Girls

Wonder Girls debuted in February 2007 with the single ‘Irony’ and 5 members: Yeeun, Sunye, Sunmi, Hyuna and Sohee. After Hyuna's departure in July, Yubin was added into the group prior to the release of their debut studio album, The Wonder Years (2007). The album spawned the hit single ‘Tell Me,’ which topped various South Korea's on and offline music charts. Wonder Girls further established themselves as one of the top girl groups in the country with the hit singles ‘So Hot’ and ‘Nobody,’ released in 2008. After being released as a single in the U.S. in 2009, ‘Nobody’ charted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Wonder Girls the first South Korean act to enter the chart. The group began their entry into the American market the same year as an opening act for the Jonas Brothers' World Tour, performing English versions of their songs. Wonder Girls are also known as ‘South Korea's Retro Queens’, as their music has been noted to contain elements from the 1960s through 80s.

