SUPER JUNIOR confirm their comeback after a year with a soft teaser image

SUPER JUNIOR posted a spoiler image through the official social media handles on February 14th and announced the release of a special single album. The spoiler image shows Siwon, Leeteuk, Ryeowook, Donghae, Heechul, Yesung, Kyuhyun, Eunhyuk, and Shindong shooting in pastel tones. Gold confetti and English phrases such as 'Sadness in nothing' are added to raise curiosity about the new song's concept.

This special single is a group song released about a year after the regular 10th album 'The Renaissance', released in March last year, and is expected to be a signal for SUPER JUNIOR's group music activities in 2022. With the active individual activities of the members continuing, this special single is also expected to be a more welcome gift to domestic and foreign music fans with the group's unique music world.

Previously, SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun successfully completed the four seasons project. Previously, he had released 5 other music videos that came under the project and it finally ended after the release of ‘Love Story’ on January 25. ‘Love Story’ is a ballad song about longing for a lover whose love has ended. With a calm and lyrical vocal, Kyuhyun left a faint lingering aftertaste by revealing that ordinary and trivial daily life was love in the end.

The ‘Love Story’ MV had Gong Myung of ‘Extreme Job’ fame and Chae Soo Bin of ‘Rookie Cops’ fame as the protagonists. Their acting as a couple who were on the verge of break-up, added a flair to the song itself.

