Super Junior D&E to make their comeback with a full length album? Find out

According to various media reports on September 15th, Super Junior's unit, Super Junior D&E, is preparing a new album with the goal of making a comeback in October. This new album is a full-length album and is expected to be a great gift to fans who have been waiting for a long time.

Super Junior-D&E's comeback to the music industry is about a year and a month since the 4th mini album 'Bad Blood' released in September last year. As this is a new album released by Super Junior-D&E after a long time, Donghae and Eunhyuk are said to be working hard for the album's high perfection.

In particular, since this is the first time to release a full-length album in Korea, expectations are high. They have released numerous hit songs in various genres such as 'I'm out', 'Still You', 'You are just as much as me', 'Head to toe', 'I miss you', 'No love', and 'Bad Blood'. In addition, Donghae's musical ability and Eunhyuk's intense performance are also things to look forward to.

Global performance is also a concern. SUPER JUNIOR-D&E was loved by fans all over the world by climbing to the top of various music charts with its 4th mini album, the previous work, and reaching the top. It also proved its global power by ranking first on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 13 regions around the world with the 4th mini album special. Good results are expected for this album as well.

Above all, Super Junior-D&E is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Super Junior-D&E, made up of Super Junior members Donghae and Eunhyuk, released their debut single 'Oppa Oppa' in December 2011 and have been active for 10 years in the unwavering love of global fans. It is certainly not easy to fill the 10th anniversary with unit activities. Super Junior-D&E's solid teamwork and steady popularity are proof of this. Next, Super Junior-D&E is expected to splendidly celebrate the 10th anniversary with their fans with this first full-length album.

