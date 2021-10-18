SUPER JUNIOR D&E’s Eunhyuk to release a new digital single ‘Be’ on THIS date

On October 18th, Eunhyuk announced the release of his new solo digital single 'Be' on October 20th. There will be a total of two tracks, the title song 'Be' and the b-side song 'Red'.. 'Be' is a pop genre that stands out for its groovy rhythm. The song contains the image of Eunhyuk's childhood dreams that he lives now.

Eunhyuk will hold a release countdown live on Super Junior's YouTube channel at 1:30 pm IST on the day of the digital single release. Meanwhile, Super Junior D&E, composed of Eunhyuk and Donghae, will release a full-length album on November 2nd. Eunhyuk's single this time is a trailer for this album. Previously, Donghae released a solo single on October 13th.

Accompanied with the announcement, Eunhyuk also released a couple of image teasers that show the essence of the song. Dressed in a red suit and black chunky shoes, Eunhyuk is seen sitting on a ladder and on a field, it seems like the dreamy world of his and we get a sneak peek into it through the visually appealing images.

On October 13, SUPER JUNIOR’s Donghae unveiled a groovy RnB track ‘California Love’ and the track has us on our feet all day! Donghae and Jeno’s smooth moves, Donghae’s loving expression, Jeno’s smooth rap and their chemistry as artists was amazing to look at! This track is part of his sub-unit SUPER JUNIOR- D&E’s ‘Countdown’ and it was definitely an unexpected but welcomed collaboration.

Super Junior-D&E's comeback to the music industry is about a year and a month since the 4th mini album 'Bad Blood' released in September last year. As this is a new album released by Super Junior-D&E after a long time, Donghae and Eunhyuk are said to be working hard for the album's high perfection.

