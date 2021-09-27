SUPER JUNIOR D&E unveil a mysterious concept photo for their first album ‘COUNTDOWN’

SJ Label announced on September 27th that Super Junior-D&E will release 'COUNTDOWN' at the end of October. 'COUNTDOWN' is expected to be an activity to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Super Junior-D&E's debut this year, which has been steady at home and abroad since the release of the digital single 'Oppa, Oppa' on December 16, 2011.

In 'COUNTDOWN', two different people, Donghae and Eunhyuk, met and went through 10 timings, and various promotional contents were prepared to celebrate their 'new beginning' with the meaning of standing again at a new starting point. On this day, Super Junior-D&E unexpectedly released a photo of two shadows wearing crowns on Super Junior's official social media handles. After that, the 'COUNTDOWN' concept spoiler image was released, signaling the beginning of a full-scale promotion for the regular album. In the revealed concept spoiler, the colors of Donghae and Eunhyuk are combined in a geometric shape to complete the color scheme of Super Junior-D&E, attracting attention.

Super Junior-D&E's comeback to the music industry is about a year and a month since the 4th mini album 'Bad Blood' released in September last year. As this is a new album released by Super Junior-D&E after a long time, Donghae and Eunhyuk are said to be working hard for the album's high perfection.

In particular, since this is the first time to release a full-length album in Korea, expectations are high. They have released numerous hit songs in various genres such as 'I'm out', 'Still You', 'You are just as much as me', 'Head to toe', 'I miss you', 'No love', and 'Bad Blood'. In addition, Donghae's musical ability and Eunhyuk's intense performance are also things to look forward to.

