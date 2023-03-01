SUPER JUNIOR films new travel variety show in Saudi Arabia, confirms SM Entertainment

As confirmed by their agency, K-pop boy group SUPER JUNIOR is currently filming an upcoming travel variety show. The show is reportedly backed by funding from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism. ‘Knight of the Lamp’ has an interesting premise where the cast of the show wanders around Saudi Arabia looking for a special lamp. Details concerning the show’s broadcast and more are yet to be revealed. SUPER JUNIOR is quite a popular group in Saudi Arabia. Getting a project that has the backing of the Ministry of Tourism further establishes how impactful the South Korean boys are in this region.

Knight of the Lamp is an upcoming travel variety show starring the South Korean boy group SUPER JUNIOR. The group’s managing agency SM Entertainment has recently revealed that the group is currently filming in Saudi Arabia. The show will follow the cast as they look for a special wish-granting lap across Saudi Arabia. Out of the entire group only Leeteuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, Kyuhyun, Shindong and Eunhyuk have been confirmed as a part of the show so far. More information concerning the show is yet to be released.

Partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism

K-pop boy group SUPER JUNIOR is all set to team up with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Tourism for their upcoming travel variety show ‘Knight of the Lamp’. The show’s premise is centered around looking for a special lamp which is loosely based on the famous wish-granting genie lamp from the middle eastern folk tale ‘Aladdin’. Throughout the show, the members of SUPER JUNIOR will take the show’s viewers to different Saudi Arabian tourist destinations.

SUPER JUNIOR is one of the most popular K-pop artists in the Saudi Arabian region. They were the first South Korean artists who were invited to perform in Saudi Arabia. Besides their performance, the group has also been personally invited by Saudi Arabia’s Royal commission for a special event. The group’s impact and influence in the region is no joke. From getting special invitations to selling concert tickets in no time, SUPER JUNIORis clearly a Saudi Arabian favorite.