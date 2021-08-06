Super Junior: The journey from being talented rookies to astounding artists

Super Junior is one of the remaining active groups from the 2nd generation and their experience allows them to be a group of people who are true to themselves, offscreen and onscreen. Super Junior or SuJu debuted as a 12 member group on November 6, 2005 under the name ‘Super Junior 05’ with the studio album of the same name. They promoted two singles: the powerful lead track ‘Twins (Knock Out) and the bright, teen pop song ‘Miracle’.

The name ‘Super Junior 05’ came about as the group’s original concept was to be a rotational group and every year, new members would be added and the older members would go on to become solo artists, which is why ‘Junior’ was part of the title as all the members would be young and youthful. But soon enough, the concept of rotation was dropped and so was the ‘05’ in the name and they were known as just ‘Super Junior’. The members were Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Hangeng, Kangin, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kibum. Kyuhyun was the last member to be added since the rotational concept was dropped and they were now a 13 member group. The digital single "U", released on June 7, 2006, was the first release Kyuhyun participated in. Its title track, "U", also gave the group their first music show win.They went on to win four more times, for a total of five wins.

With the good, came the bad. On August 10, 2006, Heechul sustained injuries after being involved in a car accident and had to have metal rods implanted in his leg. He had to rest for about six months. Though the injury never fully healed and he experienced chronic pain in his ankle, he continued participating in stage performances and concerts for a few years. However, after his leg's condition worsened around 2013, 2014, he started to participate less in activities like music show performances and to sit out live performances when necessary. He still participates in the sub vocals and the composition process of the latest albums.

Just as the members were different, so were their sub-units. The first sub-unit was ‘Super Junior K.R.Y- composed of the members Kyuhyun, Ryewook and Yesung- the strongest vocal unit and they debuted in 2006 with ‘The One I Love’. They were also credited as the first official sub-unit of K-Pop. Then came Super Junior-T, a trot based group consisting of members like Leetuk, Heechul, Kangin, Shindong, Sungmin and Eunhyuk and Super Junior-M, a Chinese sub-unit that sang in Mandarin and consisted of Zhoumi and Henry, who were not a part of Super Junior, as well as Hangeng, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.

2009 was an important year for Super Junior as their evergreen track ‘Sorry Sorry’ was released which catapulted them straight to Hallyu stardom. The album's title track, "Sorry, Sorry", was popular all across Asia, receiving critical and commercial success and topping charts in multiple countries. The song has a focus on choreography, with eye-catching and addictive moves which became all the rage and turned out to be a huge viral sensation in a time where being viral was not common. But that year was also sad for Super Junior as one of the members, Hangeng, left the group due to a dispute with SM Entertainment.