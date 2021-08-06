Super Junior: The journey from being talented rookies to astounding artists

Super Junior is one of the remaining active groups from the 2nd generation and their experience allows them to be a group of people who are true to themselves, offscreen and onscreen. Super Junior or SuJu debuted as a 12 member group on November 6, 2005 under the name ‘Super Junior 05’ with the studio album of the same name. They promoted two singles: the powerful lead track ‘Twins (Knock Out) and the bright, teen pop song ‘Miracle’.
The name ‘Super Junior 05’ came about as the group’s original concept was to be a rotational group and every year, new members would be added and the older members would go on to become solo artists, which is why ‘Junior’ was part of the title as all the members would be young and youthful. But soon enough, the concept of rotation was dropped and so was the ‘05’ in the name and they were known as just ‘Super Junior’. The members were Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Hangeng, Kangin, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kibum. Kyuhyun was the last member to be added since the rotational concept was dropped and they were now a 13 member group. The digital single "U", released on June 7, 2006, was the first release Kyuhyun participated in. Its title track, "U", also gave the group their first music show win.They went on to win four more times, for a total of five wins.
With the good, came the bad. On August 10, 2006, Heechul sustained injuries after being involved in a car accident and had to have metal rods implanted in his leg. He had to rest for about six months. Though the injury never fully healed and he experienced chronic pain in his ankle, he continued participating in stage performances and concerts for a few years. However, after his leg's condition worsened around 2013, 2014, he started to participate less in activities like music show performances and to sit out live performances when necessary. He still participates in the sub vocals and the composition process of the latest albums.
Just as the members were different, so were their sub-units. The first sub-unit was ‘Super Junior K.R.Y- composed of the members Kyuhyun, Ryewook and Yesung- the strongest vocal unit and they debuted in 2006 with ‘The One I Love’. They were also credited as the first official sub-unit of K-Pop. Then came Super Junior-T, a trot based group consisting of members like Leetuk, Heechul, Kangin, Shindong, Sungmin and Eunhyuk and Super Junior-M, a Chinese sub-unit that sang in Mandarin and consisted of Zhoumi and Henry, who were not a part of Super Junior, as well as Hangeng, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.
2009 was an important year for Super Junior as their evergreen track ‘Sorry Sorry’ was released which catapulted them straight to Hallyu stardom. The album's title track, "Sorry, Sorry", was popular all across Asia, receiving critical and commercial success and topping charts in multiple countries. The song has a focus on choreography, with eye-catching and addictive moves which became all the rage and turned out to be a huge viral sensation in a time where being viral was not common. But that year was also sad for Super Junior as one of the members, Hangeng, left the group due to a dispute with SM Entertainment.
In 2010 and 2011, their hit tracks ‘Bonamana’ and ‘Mr Simple’ were released, garnering them many wins and continuous success. Another member, Kangin, took a hiatus from the group due to an incident and went to complete his mandatory military service. The group's fifth sub-unit, SUPER JUNIOR-D&E, composed of Eunhyuk and Donghae, officially made their debut on December 16 with the single "Oppa, Oppa".
From 2014-2018, the group was active with members leaving for military service and rejoining and they managed to make hits like ‘Black Suit’, ‘Mamacita’, ‘Devil’, etc. Another member, Sungmin, went on hiatus due to the criticism he received from his fans for announcing his marriage in a sudden manner. He has not promoted with the group since. 2015 was also an important year for them as, SM Entertainment announced that a new label called Label SJ, affiliated with SM, had been established exclusively to manage SUPER JUNIOR's activities, like their albums and concerts, in an independant way. That also includes their solo activities and activities as sub-units.
2019 was another eventful year as Kangmin finally departed from the group and Super Junior, since, have been promoting as a 10 member group. The album Time_Slip, on October 14, was their first release since all the members completed their military service. The album's title track, "Super Clap", is a vibrant dance pop track with a retro feeling and electro-disco elements that "is meant to inspire its listeners to take a break from the hardships of reality". At the KKBOX Music Awards in Taiwan, the group won the Artist of the Year award. They were the first foreign-language recipients of that award.
In 2020, the group announced in October that they would release an album in December for their fifteenth anniversary. The album is titled The Renaissance, which means "rebirth". On November 6, the exact day of their anniversary, they pre-released the song "The Melody" and its music video. Leeteuk and Yesung participated in writing the lyrics, which are about looking back on the group's memories and feeling grateful and expressing their hopes to keep singing together. Due to COVID-19 issues, they had delay the release of the album till 16th March, 2021 with the title track ‘House Party’, a playful song, with lyrics relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, encourages the listeners to continue respecting the health guidelines while inviting them to the group's virtual party.
They have truly seen it all- the ups and downs- whether it concerns their personal or professional lives but they took it like champs and used those emotions to create some amazing music. They have had members leave and come back, they’ve seen personal losses but they always stayed for their fandom E.L.F which stands for -Ever Lasting Friends’ because they believed that their fans will stand by them no matter what and they were right! There are ELFs that were there when Super Junior debuted and ELFs that joined the fandom a bit later but they welcomed everyone with open arms. They are known as the ‘crazy old men’ now by their fans for their youthful and mischievous minds that are always up to something. They tease, prank and even cuss each other but they believe that’s what makes them a family.
Even after 15 years, the group has not lost the concept of remaining youthful, with no regards to age or passage of time and it really shows in their variety show appearances, music videos or even their simple vlogs and that is what attracts their fans in the first place and once you’re an ELF, you always remain as an ELF.
ALSO READ: Super Junior's 'Mr. Simple' reached THIS milestone on YouTube
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
Are you an E.L.F.? Share your story with Pinkvilla in the comments below.