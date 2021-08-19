Super Junior member Sungmin CONFIRMS solo comeback for THIS month

According to several media reports, Sungmin will be releasing a new solo album in September and recently wrapped up filming for the MV. This will be his newest comeback in 1 year and 10 months since the first mini-album ‘Orgel’. Sungmin participated in composing the b-side songs and showed off his extensive musical ability.

Sungmin's solo comeback is the first in a year and 10 months since his first solo mini-album 'Orgel', which was released in November 2019. Through his first solo album, Sungmin presented warm emotions and sweet vocals, and he has proven his musical ability by directly participating in the song composition. At the time, 'Orgel' was released and immediately ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 13 regions around the world, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Dominican Republic, Bahrain, Peru, Chile, and Saudi Arabia. It went up and got a good response. A representative from Super Junior's label SJ told Star News, "Sungmin is preparing to release a solo album in early September."

Recently, through various entertainment programs, Sungmin, who has shown various charms with his friendly appearance, is looking forward to what new emotions he will bring to listeners with this new song released after a long time. Sungmin recently joined TV Chosun's 'Taste of Wife' to reveal his married life with his wife, Kim Saeun.

Lee Sung-min (born January 1, 1986), known mononymously as Sungmin and also LIU,is a singer, song-writer and actor. He is a member of the boy band Super Junior and its sub-groups Super Junior-T, Super Junior-H and Super Junior-M.

