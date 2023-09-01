Super Junior members Eunhyuk and Donghae have officially established their own label ODE Entertainment

K-pop's second generation's popular boy group Super Junior 's Eunhyuk and Donghae have officially established their own agency, ODE Entertainment. Both of them have assumed the positions of Co-CEOs. Their official label was announced on September 1.

Eunhyuk and Donghae’s ODE Entertainment

In July, SM Entertainment announced that, while Super Junior had renewed their group contract, Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Kyuhyun had chosen not to renew their individual contracts with the agency.

On September 1, it was reported that Eunhyuk and Donghae had launched their own agency, named ODE Entertainment. According to industry insiders, Eunhyuk and Donghae's exclusive contracts with SM Entertainment had expired on August 31, and they officially assumed the roles of co-CEOs at ODE Entertainment on September 1.

Furthermore, a source close to the two revealed that Eunhyuk and Donghae, who are also long-time close friends, have co-founded the company. Their plan is to continue their individual activities and pursue their D&E duo activities under ODE Entertainment. The source also mentioned that they are considering recruiting new artists once the company is fully established.

The source went on to say that, despite the end of their exclusive contracts with SM, both of them have a deep affection for Super Junior and intend to participate in the group's activities.

On the same day, in a statement issued by ODE Entertainment's official spokesperson to Newsen, the company confirmed its official establishment. The statement announced that Donghae and Eunhyuk had established ODE Entertainment and assumed the roles of co-CEOs after the expiration of their contracts with SM Entertainment.

Super Junior's manager, Won Yong Sun, who had appeared with them on the MBC variety show "The Manager," has also joined the new agency.

In other news, fellow Super Junior member Kyuhyun recently signed an exclusive contract with Antenna for his solo activities.

What is Super Junior-D&E

SUPER JUNIOR-D&E is the fifth subunit of the boy group SUPER JUNIOR, debuting on December 16, 2011, with their single "Oppa, Oppa." This subunit is composed of two Super Junior members: Donghae and Eunhyuk. While the concept of a sub-unit within a K-pop group is no longer new, Super Junior was actually the first idol group to pioneer this concept with subunits like Super Junior K.R.Y, Super Junior-T, Super Junior-M, Super Junior-H, and Super Junior D&E.

Within D&E, Donghae primarily oversees the group's sound, frequently co-composing and co-writing their songs. On the other hand, Eunhyuk takes the lead in terms of performance, handling choreography and stage direction.

