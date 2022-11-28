Super Junior members join in on the Christmas festivities in new teasers for upcoming comeback

Super Junior will release the regular 11th album Vol.2 'The Road: Celebration' through major online music sites around the world on December 15th. Super Junior released the first teaser image announcing the release date and album name of 'The Road: Celebration' on the official social media handles on November 28th.

About the teasers:

Super Junior is equipped with a cozy style and a comfortable smile that captures the year-end atmosphere. Afterwards, reservations for 'The Road: Celebration' will begin at 3:00 pm on the 28th. Super Junior will deliver a special winter sensibility this time again with high-quality music and stages, as well as various contents. From the special single 'The Road: Winter for Spring' in February, Super Junior's 11th regular album Vol.1 and world tour 'SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD', etc is seen through active group activities.

About the group:

Super Junior are also dubbed by the media as the King of Hallyu Wave due to their prominent contributions in the Korean Wave. Super Junior currently consists of 10 members, consisting of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Originally a 12-piece group before the addition of Kyuhyun in 2006, Han Geng, Kibum and Kangin departed the band in 2011, 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Super Junior launched into international recognition following the release of their best-selling single Sorry, Sorry in 2009, the title song of their most critically successful album, Sorry, Sorry. Over the years, they have been divided into smaller groups, simultaneously targeting different music industries and audiences. The members have also individually branched out into hosting, presenting and acting. Their successes and popularity as all-rounded entertainers have led other Korean entertainment managements to also begin training their music groups in other aspects of the entertainment industry.