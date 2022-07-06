Super Junior members look youthful and handsome in first colourful concept photos for ‘Mango’

On July 6, Super Junior released a personal teaser image for the title song 'Mango' of the 11th regular album 'The Road: Keep on Going'. In the individual teaser, Super Junior members digested vivid colours that go well with the summer sun with their own personalities.

They used various items such as blonde hair, silk shirts, chain accessories, and striped jackets to raise expectations for the new song's atmosphere. This album contains five songs including the title song 'Mango', 'Don't Wait', 'My Wish', 'Everyday', and 'Always'. In particular, 'Mango' is a funky pop genre song, and is scheduled to present a collaboration performance with dancer Aiki in line with the sweet and bold confession story.

Their new album will be officially released on July 12 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Super Junior had previously released the MV for ‘Don’t Wait’. It is an upbeat tempo pop song with a retro and modern sound. With delicate yet witty expressions, it tells the story of the preparation and process to go to confession. Super Junior's wit is included in the lyrics, melody, and performance.

In the music video, Super Junior prepared different confessions while holding each other in check, and then performed a real match in a dance contest with skillful acting. The identity of the beautiful opponent revealed at the end of the music video was revealed as Leeteuk dressed as a woman, causing laughter. If the special single title song 'Callin', released earlier this year, was a song that emphasised the charm of sweet vocals, this time 'Don't Wait' is providing a variety of pleasures with exciting choreography.

