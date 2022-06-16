Super Junior members paint the town red in new teasers for awaited comeback ‘The Road: Keep On Going’

Super Junior released the first group teaser image of their 11th regular album Vol.1 'The Road: Keep on Going' through the official social media handles on June 15th. Super Junior, who announced the start of 'The Road: Keep On Going' with the concept trailer on June 13th, caught the attention of domestic and foreign music fans by foretelling a magnificent scale in this group teaser.

The nine Super Junior members, including Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun, showed a harmonious chemistry that can only be found in group activities in a stable composition. Beyond growth and maturity, Super Junior's mature atmosphere conveys an unusually overwhelming feeling. In addition, it stimulates curiosity about what kind of story the members' eyes contain. In particular, the white and red colors that decorate Super Junior's clothes in the teaser image attract attention. These factors raise expectations for the new concept of 'The Road: Keep On Going'.

Through 'The Road: Keep On Going' and the new world tour 'SUPER SHOW 9', which departs from Seoul on July 15, Super Junior will continue their active group activities this year. Super Junior, who gave warm sensibility with the special single 'The Road: Winter for Spring' in February, is expected to show the side of a 'K-pop legend' with new music and stage once again.

Accordingly, attention is focused on Super Junior's teasing content, which will be released sequentially after the group image. Super Junior will also release new content for 'The Road: Keep On Going'. Super Junior's 11th regular album Vol.1 'The Road: Keep On Going' will be released on July 12 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on all online music sites.

What do you think of the teasers? Let us know in the comments below.