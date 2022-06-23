Super Junior members take on a dark look in the latest concept photos for ‘The Road: Keep On Going’

On June 21 and 22, Super Junior uploaded individual teaser images for each member of the regular 11th Vol.1 album 'The Road: Keep on Going' through official social media handles. The nine members of Super Junior, who showed off a red and white style in the first individual teaser, showed a more intense charisma this time in black.

The members' eyes and aura give an overwhelming feeling in themselves. The red line, which will serve as a hint for the new concept, is revealing its presence in the members' costumes, backgrounds, or body parts.

Through this, starting with the first group teaser on June 15, Super Junior's two concept photos were all unveiled for a week. Super Junior raised expectations for this album by expressing the weight of the regular album with a more mature visual.

With 'The Road: Keep on Going', Super Junior embarks on a new journey. Interest is being drawn on what kind of music will accompany Super Junior on the road to another record turning point with their 11th regular album.

The hints hidden in the concept photos are expected to be found in more detail in the musical and story teasers that will be released sequentially. Super Junior's next content will also be released on June 23rd. Super Junior will release the regular 11th album Vol.1 'The Road: Keep on Going' on July 12th through various online music sites at home and abroad, and will hold a new world tour concert 'SUPER' at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul from July 15th to the 17th.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.