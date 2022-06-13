SUPER JUNIOR to return with 11th full album; Heechul to sit out upcoming Seoul concerts

On June 13 at midnight KST (June 12, 8:30 pm IST), SUPER JUNIOR announced their return with a new album! The group will be releasing their 11th full length album, titled ‘The Road : Keep on Going’. This follows the group’s previous comeback with their special single album, ‘The Road : Winter for Spring’, which was released in February 2022.

The announcement was accompanied by an exciting concept trailer for the upcoming 11th album. Check out the video, below:

Shortly after this news was announced, SUPER JUNIOR’s agency Label SJ released a notice on June 13 at 6:30 am IST (9 am KST), which was in relation to the group’s upcoming concert titled ‘SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD’, scheduled from July 15 to July 17 at Seoul’s Jamsil Arena. The notice announces that SUPER JUNIOR’s Heechul will be unable to participate in the same, due to difficulty in participating in performances that involve a lot of activity, and scheduled practices, on account of the current health of his leg.

The notice reads:

“Hello, this is Label SJ. This is to inform you about the upcoming [SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR - SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD] which will be held at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul in July.

Eight members of SUPER JUNIOR will participate in this ‘SUPER SHOW 9’, including Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. Heechul was determined to have difficulty performing stages with a lot of activity and participating in practice schedules due to leg health reasons, and after a long discussion, it has been decided that he will be unable to participate in this performance. We ask fans for your understanding.

Thank you.”

