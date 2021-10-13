SUPER JUNIOR’s Donghae and NCT’s Jeno describe love as ‘the scorching sun’ in ‘California Love’ MV

On October 13, SUPER JUNIOR’s Donghae unveiled a groovy RnB track ‘California Love’ and the track has us on our feet all day! Donghae and Jeno’s smooth moves, Donghae’s loving expression, Jeno’s smooth rap and their chemistry as artists was amazing to look at! This track is part of his sub-unit SUPER JUNIOR- D&E’s ‘Countdown’ and it was definitely an unexpected but welcomed collaboration.

SUPER JUNIOR’s Donghae released 6 intense teaser images of the digital single 'California Love' that is set to release on October 13th and we cannot stop staring at his mesmerising visuals. The teaser images have a contrasting red and exotic background reminiscent of the title song 'California Love (Feat. Jeno of NCT Dream)' and the blue moon as a background reminiscent of the b-side song 'Blue Moon (Feat. Miyeon of (G)I-DLE)’. The atmosphere drew attention. SJ Label announced on September 27th that Super Junior-D&E will release 'COUNTDOWN' at the end of October. 'COUNTDOWN' is expected to be an activity to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Super Junior-D&E's debut this year, which has been steady at home and abroad since the release of the digital single 'Oppa, Oppa' on December 16, 2011.

Super Junior-D&E's comeback to the music industry is about a year and a month since the 4th mini album 'Bad Blood' released in September last year. As this is a new album released by Super Junior-D&E after a long time, Donghae and Eunhyuk are said to be working hard for the album's high perfection. In particular, since this is the first time to release a full-length album in Korea, expectations are high. They have released numerous hit songs in various genres such as 'I'm out', 'Still You', 'You are just as much as me', 'Head to toe', 'I miss you', 'No love', and 'Bad Blood'. In addition, Donghae's musical ability and Eunhyuk's intense performance are also things to look forward to.

