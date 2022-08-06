SUPER JUNIOR’s Eunhyuk’s father passes away; To be absent from Manila concert

In the early hours of August 6, Label SJ, the agency responsible for the management of boy group SUPER JUNIOR released a notice on their social media. According to the notice, SUPER JUNIOR’s Eunhyuk’s father had passed away and hence the member could not leave for his next schedule that is the [SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR - SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD in Manila].

The agency also noted that the funeral will be held privately with the presence of family and acquaintances. They have asked for privacy to let the artist mourn. Further details around the concert will be shared later.

Check out the full notice below.

“Dear All, this is Label SJ.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of EUNHYUK's father.

As decided upon by the family, the funeral will be held privately with relatives and close acquaintances only.

Due to the sudden news, EUNHYUK was unable to depart for the [SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR - SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD in MANILA] concert scheduled for today.

We are internally discussing matters on the concert and will provide additional guidance as soon as possible. We apologize for the sudden notice, and appreciate your understanding during this time.

For the safety of all, we politely decline any visits and flowers, and ask for your kind consideration to allow EUNHYUK plenty of privacy and time to mourn.

May he rest in peace.”