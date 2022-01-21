Super Junior’s Eunhyuk tests positive for COVID-19; ‘Running Man’ members test negative

On January 20, Super Junior’s agency Label SJ released a statement sharing that member Eunhyuk had tested positive for COVID-19. The agency revealed that Eunhyuk took a pre-emptive rapid antigen test on the morning of January 20 which came out positive, following which he visited the hospital to receive an additional PCR test. The report was confirmed positive on the evening of January 20.

According to Label SJ, Eunhyuk has received his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December, and is currently displaying very minor symptoms. All of his scheduled activities are currently paused, and he is resting safely while following required precautionary measures. The agency also added that Eunhyuk has had no close contact with the other members of Super Junior, and that staff members who came in contact with him are also undergoing COVID-19 tests.

Additionally, as Eunhyuk filmed as a guest for SBS’s ‘Running Man’ on January 17 for the ‘Year of the Tiger’ special episode, all the cast members of the show also underwent pre-emptive tests for COVID-19. On January 21, SBS revealed that the cast for ‘Running Man’, as well as the staff members, all tested negative. However, as cast member Song Ji Hyo is not vaccinated due to a medical allergy, she will begin a 10-day quarantine period immediately, as required by current disease prevention and health guidelines. As a result, Song Ji Hyo will be absent from the upcoming recordings of ‘Running Man’, scheduled for January 24 and 25.

