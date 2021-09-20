Super Junior’s Heechul and EXO’s Kai prove to be entertaining hosts in the ‘TUDUM’ teaser

The Netflix global fan event TUDUM will visit viewers around the world through social channels such as Netflix's official YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch on September 25 and 26. The TUDUM Global Fan Event is an event where top stars and creators from all over the world gather in a virtual space to celebrate Netflix fans and popular content.

아니, 이 분들이 대체 9월 25일에 뭘 한다고요? 전 세계 넷플릭스 팬들의 축제, 'TUDUM(투둠): 한국 스포트라이트'가 열립니다. 우리의 최애 스타들, 최애작들과 함께 할 기회. 잔뜩 기대해도 좋아요.#투둠 #TUDUM #TUDUM_GlobalFanEvent #넷플릭스 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/gNZ9qADjyN — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) September 20, 2021

The series and movies, and at the same time, the actors participating in each work will appear to please the eyes and ears of fans around the world. A special time for K-contents is also scheduled for this fan event. Through the special session 'TUDUM: Korean Spotlight', which will be streamed from 10 pm on the 25th, Korean standard time, it is possible to reaffirm the status of well-made K-contents made by Korea and loved by the world.

The released trailer contains a part of 'TUDUM: Korean Spotlight', which runs for about 30 minutes. The first screen to be seen in the special session 'TUDUM: Korean Spotlight', which releases special videos and exclusive contents of Netflix Korean works for the first time in the world, is a special video of Song Kang and Jung Hae-in, who are loved all over the world.

Song Kang of the hit show ‘Sweet Home’ and Jung Hae In of ‘D.P’ will be attending the event and will talk about their experience in the respective shows.

In addition, it is known that various cast members will release the first news and exclusive videos about Netflix works to be released in the second half of 2021 and 2022. In addition to 'TUDUM: Korean Spotlight', special pre-events 'TUDUM: Japanese Animation Highlights' and 'TUDUM: India Highlights', which focus on Japanese animation and Indian works, will also be held on channels in each country such as YouTube Netflix Japan and YouTube Netflix India.

