SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun drops a beautiful music video for his new single Together

Kyuhyun succeeds in bringing a summer love song. Read more to know about it.
Super Junior's Kyuhyun SUPER JUNIOR's Kyuhyun
SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun has released his latest song ‘Together’ with a beautiful accompanying music video. Together is part of his unique project called the ‘2021 Project: 季’ series. The project involves Kyuhyun releasing a song for every season. ‘Together’ is a summer song about love with the metaphor that love is like a raindrop in the summer, thereby it is refreshing and soothing. The music video shows Kyuhyun singing in a garden while a short story of a boy and girl is portrayed simultaneously. The role of the female student is played by Chae Soo Bin. Gong Myung stars as the male student. The two of them are shown as friends in a library who are in the initial stages of love where they bump into each other and even play around. A flashback is shown with the two running in the rain when they were children. Similarly, the two then share an umbrella in the present rain. They grow close as the video progresses and walk together hand-in-hand towards the end. The lyrics of the song match the scenes aptly to create a wholesome loving story. Kyuhyun’s soulful vocals are at the core of the song and are accompanied by sweet guitar and rock sounds. 

 

Previous singles that have been a part of this project are ‘Coffee’ for springtime and ‘Moving On’ for winter. The theme always tries to evoke a vibe of the season. Kyuhyun’s ‘Together’ successfully does so by making the listeners feel the spirit of freedom yet the harsh heat of the summers. 

 

Watch Kyuhyun's Together here:

 

 

Credits :Label SJSM Entertainment

