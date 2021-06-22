SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun drops teaser image for upcoming summer single Together

The new song will be part of Kyuhyun’s unique project about seasons. Read more to know about it.

SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun has shared a teaser image for his upcoming single ‘Together’. Kyuhyun looks handsomely serene in the photo as he stands beside a tree in a warm colored-shirt as a glimpse of sunlight hits his wavy hair. The teaser evokes a tranquil and heartwarming vibe that is pertinent to describe the summer season filled with bright warm hues and the sun. The single ‘Together’ is an addition to the ‘Project: 季’ series, in particular, the ‘2021 Project: 季’ series which was created by Kyuhyun with a concept to release a song for every season. The first song in this project was ‘Dreaming’ that was released in July 2020 for the summer. The second song for the autumn season was called ‘Daystar’ and its music video featured the ‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Yoo Yeon Seok. In January 2021, Kyuhyun returned with this project for the new year. He released the winter song ‘Moving On’ that had a music video starring Gong Myung and Chae Soo Bin. The new 2021 series was adorned with a second single ‘Coffee’ to show springtime.

Kyuhyun is a singer, musical actor and television host. He debuted with SUPER JUNIOR in 2006 and since then has ventured into other fields. He has been a part of several noteworthy musicals like ‘The Three Musketeers’, ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’, and ‘Catch Me If You Can’. The idol has also taken part in television shows such as ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Radio Star’, ‘Fluttering India’ and a few seasons of ‘New Journey to the West’. Kyuhyun was the first member of SUPER JUNIOR to make a solo debut with the mini album ‘At Gwanghwamun’.

Kyuhyun’s summer single ‘Together’ will be released on July 5, 2021.

