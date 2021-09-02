Super Junior’s Kyuhyun makes viewers ‘starry eyed’ with the new MV for VIBE’s 20th anniversary project

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun drops a simple but sweet cover of VIBE’s ‘A Starry Night’ as a part of ‘Re-Vibe’ a big project to celebrate the veteran group VIBE’s 20th anniversary by bringing amazing artists to interpret the beloved tracks by the group in their own way and Kyuhyun did a stand up job in it! The slow paced, emotional and calming song touched the hearts of every listener. The harmonica, violin and piano blended with his flowy and smooth voice to create an incredible masterpiece.

'Starry Night' is a song from Vibe's 4th regular album 'Vibe In Praha', which was released in 2010. He conveys his heart through the story he sends to the radio, and as time has passed, he is still waiting, so it contains a confession of love asking him to come back when he hears this song. In the MV, Kyuhyun adds a tender sensibility to his soft and delicate vocals, giving listeners a short but heavy resonance. Kyuhyun's voice, which recites the feelings of confession that he has a hard time talking about, doubles the lyrical atmosphere of the song, and is expected to present a different charm from the original song of Vibe.

Earlier, starting with 'Love Me Once Again', a collaboration song with Boyz II Men, Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul's 'Promise U', and Davichi's 'Photo' While 'Watch Me' was released and received a good response from listeners, Kyuhyun will inherit the baton and share memories and emotions with listeners this fall.

On the other hand, the 'Re-Vibe’ project plans to continuously present collaborative music sources with various artists in the future.

